The United Negro College Fund annual mayor’s luncheon held Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people packed the Savannah State University ballroom to give back to students.

The United Negro College Fund held their annual mayor’s luncheon today, featuring Mayor Van Johnson as keynote speaker.

A portion of the money raised today goes to help students at Savannah State and students from Savannah attending other Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

A room full of area leaders and people supporting the United Negro College Fund, a program giving Historically Black College and University students here at Savannah State an avenue to excel.

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste and we are here to celebrate.”

UNCF Savannah committee member Earline Davis says their goal was to raise 80 thousand dollars during this event, and with sponsors and more than 200 people showing up for their 79th annual luncheon, they exceeded that number.

UNCF awards more than 84 million dollars in scholarship funds to college students across the country every year.

Davis says they also provide programs for students. As HBCU’s across the country including SSU are facing financial struggles, she says giving back to these colleges is important

“In addition to providing a quality education, it also provides that extra layer of nurturing that a lot of students need and it helps them in their future endeavors,” Earline Davis, UNCF Savannah Member said.

She says students can learn more about the United Negro College Fund scholarship by going to their Financial Aid office on Savannah State’s campus.

