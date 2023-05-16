Warmer today, wetter weather ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures are a bit cooler compared to Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/PAtUajzZKm — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 16, 2023

Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon to the early evening, but most of us will remain dry!

Wednesday will be a warm day with lows near 70 degrees! Temperatures then climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s. A cold front will approach during this time, bringing in an increased chance of rain during the late afternoon through the evening.. Showers and a storm or two will be possible. Thursday will be damp but also cooler with highs only in the mid 70s during the afternoon. A few showers could linger into early Friday.

Warmer weather then builds in again Friday through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s. This typical springtime pattern continues with a chance for isolated downpours each afternoon during this time. Highs will be in the mid 80s this weekend going into next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

