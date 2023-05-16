Sky Cams
WATCH: Cobb County police release video of alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter’s arrest

Body cam video shows police capture Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police have released video of the arrest of the alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter.

Deion Patterson is accused of killing one woman and injuring four more at the Northside Medical Center May 3.

The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt that locked down portions of the Atlanta metro before Patterson was captured in Cobb County.

Patterson reportedly carjacked a vehicle near the Northside Medical Center before leaving it near the Battery and continuing on foot.

The video shows body camera footage of Patterson’s capture as well as traffic camera footage tracking his path through Cobb County.

Patterson faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault. 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre was killed in the shooting.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

