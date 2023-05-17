Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Cypress St. in Ludowici

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ludowici Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

According to Chief Robert Parker, a car pulled into a gas station on Cypress Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Chief Parker reviewed security footage at the gas station, which recorded the shooting. He said a man exited the vehicle he was a passenger in and pulled out a gun, and shot once at a woman in the driver’s seat, hitting her in the head. He says the man then turned the weapon on himself.

Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, what led up to the shooting is unclear. Chief Parker adds there was a significant age difference between the people involved in the shooting and their relationship unknown at this time.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police looking for suspect after unsuccessful car jacking attempt
Chatham Co. Police looking for suspect after unsuccessful car jacking attempt
Portion of Sams Point Rd. in Beaufort Co. closed due to welfare check
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, burns coal to...
Georgia Public Service Commission approves 12% increase in Georgia Power bills
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
*
2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating

Latest News

Reginald "Reggie" Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
Police lights generic
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 2100 block of Indiana Ave
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Ocean Rescue saves boat, 2 occupants