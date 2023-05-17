1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Cypress St. in Ludowici

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ludowici Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

According to Chief Robert Parker, a car pulled into a gas station on Cypress Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Chief Parker reviewed security footage at the gas station, which recorded the shooting. He said a man exited the vehicle he was a passenger in and pulled out a gun, and shot once at a woman in the driver’s seat, hitting her in the head. He says the man then turned the weapon on himself.

Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, what led up to the shooting is unclear. Chief Parker adds there was a significant age difference between the people involved in the shooting and their relationship unknown at this time.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.