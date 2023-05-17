Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham County District 4 Commissioner Reginald “Reggie” Loper has been charged with child molestation.

Besides felony child molestation, Loper also faces a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Loper was booked Wednesday into the Effingham County Jail.

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners released the following statement, “The Effingham County Board of Commissioners is aware of the allegations against Mr. Loper. He has served the county and his constituents well for nearly two decades and we pray for him and his family as they deal with this situation.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is taking over the investigation. WTOC has reached out to the GBI and is awaiting their response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.