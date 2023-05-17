Georgia Southern displays flags on campuses for Memorial Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Displays on Georgia Southern University’s three campuses this Memorial Day season help remember those military members killed in action.

The display in Statesboro stretches through the heart of Sweetheart Circle. Each flag bears a tag that remembers either the fallen loved one of a faculty or staff member or one of the troops from nearby Fort Stewart who was killed during one of Third Infantry’s seven deployments to Iraq or Afghanistan during the War on Terror.

The display comes through the university’s Military and Veterans Services office. For them, it’s important bring this to campus.

“We took on the mission of making sure Georgia Southern University honors and serves those who have served and those who are serving and their families,” said Retired Col. Georgia Frederick, with GSU Military and Veteran Services.

They have the flags displayed at the Armstrong and Liberty campuses as well as here in Statesboro.

The flags will be on display through the Memorial Day holiday.

