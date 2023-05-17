Sky Cams
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A grand jury has indicted Kohberger on the charges in the University of Idaho slayings case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University, and the killings left the close-knit communities of Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington, reeling.

A preliminary hearing — where prosecutors must show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with felony charges — was scheduled to begin June 26. But on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process.

