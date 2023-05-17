Jamie’s Wednesday WX Forecast 05-17-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front is draped just north of Atlanta and Columbia. We’ve had plenty of sunshine and time to warm to 90° at the airport to Hilton Head and Beaufort to Richmond Hill. Clouds are increasing and storms will begin to form during the evening commute or shortly thereafter. A few marginally severe thunderstorms will be possible with damaging winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible if storms begin to train.

The cold front will still be making its way south by Daybreak Friday in the vicinity of I-16. Expect moderate rainfall with some rumbles of thunder overnight into our Friday morning with lows in the middle 60s. We could pick up more than an inch of rain overnight.

Thursday will be cloudy and damp as high pressure tries to build in from the north. Expect highs near 70° for Bluffton, Hampton, Sylvania, Springfield, and Statesboro.

Savannah metro to the beaches around 74° with slightly warmer air for Jesup, Alma, Darien closer to 80°.

An area of low pressure will develop along the stalled/slow front and hang off our coast, pumping in more rain and some storms for Thursday. We could get another 0.5-1.0″ of rain even more in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Expect gusty winds along the beaches.

Friday morning we could see some upper 50s to inland with highs a few degrees warmer in the afternoon, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still a slight chance of showers in the morning with clearing in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking a little more seasonal with temperatures near normal: 85/63 with a 20% chance of isolated rainstorms Saturday; rain chances build overnight into Sunday with a 40% of showers/storms from an approaching cold front.

