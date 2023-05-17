Motion hearing held in Crocker Case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 5 years later, attorneys are still going over motions in court for the murder case of two Effingham County children.

Elwyn Crocker Senior was the only defendant that appeared before a judge Wednesday.

“Any other matters to address today Mr. Crocker?” Judge F. Gates Peed said.

“No sir,” Elwyn Crocker Sr. said.

A growing number of pre-trial motions filed by Elwyn Crocker’s defense in the death of Crocker’s children Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.

There are about 120 motions filed and majority are from Elwyn Crocker’s defense. In August there were around 60 pre-trial motions filed.

Attorneys have met more than half a dozen times to discuss motions like DNA evidence the defense says they need from the FBI and are expecting the state to request.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Breedon accused Crocker’s defense of filing many motions at later dates to push the trial back.

“I object to a continuance. I think these are boiler plate motions. They could have been filed anytime in the past six years. If the court were to continue any of these motions, I would ask that we schedule enough time to hear them all,” Prosecuting Attorney Matt Breedon said.

One of Crocker’s defense attorneys, Jerilyn Bell, says they are doing everything they need to do to make sure every claim made matches the circumstances of Crocker’s case before it goes to trial.

“Council is meeting their obligations that are required. We’ve been on this case since Fall of 2019 so we haven’t been on the case for six years. We haven’t been trying to stall this procedure. I just wanted to address that because that claim is often inserted,” Crocker’s Defense Attorney Jerilyn Bell said.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in Mary and Elwyn Jr’s deaths.

Crocker will be tried first but it’s not clear when Crocker’s case will go to trial.

The next motion hearing is set for the end of June.

