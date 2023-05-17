SCAD planning to renovate old Ghost Coast Distillery building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former distillery could soon be turning into classroom space for local students.

Officials say they plan to turn the building once used for serving spirits into a state-of-the-art classroom space for students.

This rendering shows what the building could look like when the project is complete at 641 Indian Street.

SCAD officials say this building will be a space that will serve students.

According to plans submitted to Savannah’s Historic Board of Review this month architects for the college want to change the building’s front entryways and paint exterior walls among other improvements.

The Board says the building was constructed in 1958.

Most recently housed Ghost Coast Distillery from 2017 until last September.

SCAD Statement: “Has a four decades-long legacy of adaptive reuse of buildings in Savannah. With this addition, SCAD will continue to integrate our award-winning programs and diverse student population within the downtown Savannah community.”

The renovation only adds to SCAD’s presence in this section of Savannah. Near the old distillery is the college’s Alexander Hall as well as a new 17 story dorm building currently under construction.

