Top Teacher: Regina Owens

Regina Owens
Regina Owens
By Mike Cihla
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are at the end of the school year and after more than three decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher will soon be stepping away from the classroom.

Regina Owens teaches 7th grade math at Screven County Middle School, among the people she has known all her life.

“Grew up right here in Screven County, went to school here, my whole life. I remember when this was a field. and there was no school here,” said Owens.

But after 34 years of teaching, Regina Owens says this year will be here last.

“I’m retiring this year,” said Owens.

When asked, “are you sure it’s time to go?” Owens said, “yes and no. I’m having a real hard time walking away, even some of my kids are asking why are you leaving? I guess it’s time to pass it off to a younger generation to pick up were I left off.”

“My first year at Screven County Middle School, Mrs. Owens taught right across the hall from me. She was a great Influence on me as an educator, and has been a joy to work with as an administrator too,” said Principal Caleb White.

“She makes sure we know the lesson before we move to a new lesson. She teaches us how to solve two step equations, gives a fast math drill,” said student Joshua Williams.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. It means a lot when you get little notes from kids that you’ve had years ago, and write the sweet little notes that appreciate every little thing I did for them, that they love me, and I love them,” said Owens.

