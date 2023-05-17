Sky Cams
Tybee Ocean Rescue saves boat, 2 occupants

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Ocean Rescue helped save two people Tuesday when their vessel started taking on water.

They say it happened around 12:45 p.m. just off North Beach.

Ocean Rescue responded to the scene and found a 16 feet fishing boat almost completely submerged with two people still onboard.

Ocean Rescue says they were able to get both people back to shore safely and was able to tow the boat to shore.

The occupants of the boat were taken to the police station by Code Enforcement to await a courtesy ride back to their vehicle. In that time, Ocean Rescue says they were able to bilge most of the water out and make the boat sea worthy again.

They say the boat occupants were able to drive the boat back to the trailer without incident.

