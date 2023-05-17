Vote on proposed development in Effingham Co. postponed due to county rules

EFFINGHAM COUNY, Ga. (WTOC) - A controversial proposed project off Highway 30 in Effingham County was voted on Tuesday night at the county’s commission meeting.

While it got more ‘yes’ votes than ‘no,’ it didn’t pass.

“Have you ever had anybody in Effingham County ever tell you that they want a townhouse subdivision put in next to their house?” said Michael Maddox.

Michael Maddox, an organic farmer who built a sustainable living community right next door years ago - opposes this development.

“I built a subdivision in the country, and after this is built I won’t live in the country any more,” said Maddox.

After Maddox spoke, with a 5-1 vote, the commission approved the project.

But hold the phone.

In a late twist, an hour after that vote, commissioner Phil Kieffer said per county rules, since the vote was not unanimous, the commission would have to wait until the next meeting, to vote on it.

The county’s lawyer confirmed that yes, the technicality was legit.

All of it...over a fence.

District 2 Commissioner Roger Burdette was the lone ‘no’ vote.

“I think those people who have already been there need some kind of protection with a fence or something to keep people from bleeding over. Just give them something, and not put the burden on the people who are already there,” said Burdette.

Burdette admits, he expects the measure to pass at the commission’s next meeting on June 6th.

“There’s a definite need for higher density areas, we just have to be very selective on how we do it, and make sure we have infrastructure in place for them.”

The man behind this proposed development, Matt Byrd, told WTOC that they’ve been working on this project for about three years now.

He says he’s done everything to try and work with the county. He did not have anything to say to upset residents.

