Warm with scattered showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a warm day with lows near 70 degrees!

Temperatures then climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s. A cold front will approach during the afternoon, increasing the chance for showers and storms late in the afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will likely range from one to two inches. The threat for severe weather is low, but a storms or two could produce brief damaging wind gusts

Thursday will be damp but also cooler with highs only in the mid70s during the afternoon. Some inland areas will only top out in the lower 70s. Afternoon showers and storms are possible thanks to an offshore low combined with the front. It will also be a breezy day with gusts out of the northeast over 20 miles per hour possible.

Warmer weather then builds in again Friday through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s. This typical springtime pattern continues with a chance for isolated downpours each afternoon during this time. The chance of rain is slightly greater on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s early next week with afternoon rain chances.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

