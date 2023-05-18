Community in Brooklet to celebrate flag football state championships

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks will come together in Brooklet on Thursday evening to not only see their state champions get their rings, but also to celebrate how the school’s newest sport has taken the community by storm.

The Lady Jackets’ back-to-back titles give this community plenty to celebrate. The popularity for girl’s flag football has jumped since the Georgia High School Association introduced it. Players and coaches say their fans quickly embraced it.

“In the beginning, the community wasn’t sure about flag football. They were like ‘what’s the sport y’all are playing?’ But when they came to the games, they got excited. And, when you win, it’s more exciting,” head coach Marci Cochran said.

Players say they’re grateful to the fans who cheered them on, home or away, and gave them a hero’s welcome after this second title. They say getting their rings downtown after school and after people get off work is only fitting.

“I think it’s great, it’s what we need. I feel like when we needed the support, we got the support all year,” team captain Ainsleigh Littles said.

They can’t imagine a better ending to this championship before they turn their focus to next season.

That ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the downtown Brooklet gazebo. If the weather poses a problem, they’ll move this to the high school gym.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.