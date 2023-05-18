Community encourages Pinewood Christian baseball on way to state title matchup

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Friday, the Patriots from Pinewood Christian Academy are playing for a state title in baseball.

Earlier Thursday, their community in Evans County turned out to wish them luck.

It has almost become a Springtime tradition in Bellville, turnout to cheer as the Pinewood baseball team heads for another state championship game.

Parents, classmates, and fans showed up in the early morning to show their support for the Patriot baseball time. Two years ago, the team won the GISA state championship and finished as the runner up last year.

For those who’ve grown up in the school, they say the success is a source of pride for the small school and it brings everyone together.

“It’s great for these kids to be in this situation and it kind of set the standard for this program. Now, we’re supposed to be there. At the start of the year, we thought we had a chance to be there. Fortunately, things worked out and we’re making our third trip,” PCA baseball coach Brett Lewis said.

They’ll travel to Augusta to play John Milledge Academy in a two out three series and fans hope they can welcome them back with a state title.

