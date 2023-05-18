Sky Cams
Cooler today with afternoon showers and storms

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for a cool and damp day!

Temperatures start out in the 60s with highs only in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Some inland areas will only top out near 70 degrees. Afternoon showers and storms are possible thanks to the sea breeze and a low nearby. These storms will be possible from lunchtime along the coast, through dinnertime. It will also be a breezy day with gusts out of the northeast over 20 miles per hour possible. The evening high tide will be a bit elevated by the wind. The river gauge at Fort Pulaski could reach 9.6′ just after 8PM, that would in the minor flood stage category.

Warmer weather then builds in again Friday through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s. This typical springtime pattern continues with a chance for isolated downpours each afternoon during this time. The chance of rain is slightly greater on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees with daily afternoon showers and storms possible.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's Wednesday noon forecast 5.17