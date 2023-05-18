Sky Cams
Georgia launching digital driver's license option

Sample Georgia driver's license
Sample Georgia driver's license(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgians will soon have a new option when it comes to driver’s licenses.

The state will begin offering residents the options to add an ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch.

You’ll be able to use it to get through TSA checkpoints quicker.

Keep in mind, this will not replace a physical ID.

The option launches this week. For more information, please click here.

