Georgia Southern men’s golf falls just short of advancing to NCAA Finals

SALEM, S.C. – Parker Claxton fired a 68, all four counters finished under par and Georgia Southern men’s golf shot a 10-under-par 278 in the final round of the NCAA Salem Regional Wednesday at the Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

The Eagles (-28) tied for seventh with San Diego State, a stroke back of Clemson (-29) and Texas A&M, which tied for fifth. The Aggies topped the regional host Tigers in a team playoff to become the fifth team to advance to the NCAA Finals.

Georgia Tech (-53) shot 21-under today to surge to the regional win, and Arkansas (-45) finished second, two strokes ahead of North Carolina (-43). New Mexico (-42) shot 17-under today to finish fourth.Sparked by a 63 in the first round, Ryan Burnett (-13) of North Carolina led wire to wire to take medalist honors by two strokes over Sam Lape of Furman. Lape carded 64 today to advance to the NCAA Finals as an individual.Fifth-year seniors

Ben Carr Mason Williams and Wilson Andress all shot 70 today, and Brantley Baker posted an even-par 72. Andress tied for 14th, and Claxton tied for 27th.

The Eagles’ three-round team total of 836 was two strokes off their best score at an NCAA Regional, set in 2019 at Stanford and equaled last season at Yale.The Eagles started on the back 9 for the third straight day, and Claxton made birdie on four of his final five holes on the side. The freshman played the front side clean with birdies on 3 and 6. Andress birdied the last three holes on the back, and his approach on 6 left him a tap-in birdie. Williams eagled the 546-yard, par-5 18th and made three birdies on the front.

Carr played his final 13 holes 4-under and rolled in birdies on four of five holes in the middle of his round. Baker birdied his first three holes of the day to shoot 1-under on the back 9.

Wilson Andress

– 69-68-70=205 (-9), T14

Parker Claxton

– 72-71-68=211 (-5), T27

Mason Williams

– 71-71-70=212 (-4), T34

Ben Carr

– 76-69-70=215 (-1), T48

Brantley Baker

– 67-77-72=216 (E), T52

