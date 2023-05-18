Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: SCAD Presents “Tours & Attractions”

By Becky Sattero
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year students at SCAD write, direct, produce, and act in an original sitcom.

The second episode of this year’s sitcom, “Tours & Attractions”, will be filmed Friday in front of a live studio audience.

Actress, Molly Hargrave, Producer, Alyse Landry, and Professor and Industry Professional, DW Moffett, joined Afternoon Break to discuss the original sitcom.

