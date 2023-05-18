Luncheon held to show appreciation to military community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber honoring the brave men and women who fight for our country.

Today, they held a military appreciation luncheon.

The CEO for the Chamber of Commerce says the military footprint is very important culturally, socially and economically.

He says this is the chance for them to pause and say thank you to those who are serving our country.

“These folks are so important to our economy. They provide a workforce for our employers but in addition to that, they are out defending the freedoms that we all love to enjoy, particularly here in Savannah, such a great region of the country. We’ve got a lot of economic opportunity this year and the military is such an important piece to that, so we want to make sure we recognize that,” Savannah Area Chamber CEO/President Bert Brantley said.

Today’s luncheon was held at the Marriott along the Savannah riverfront.

