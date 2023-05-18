First ever Pecan Festival this weekend in Register

REGISTER, Ga. (WTOC) - One Bulloch County town hopes they can kick off a festival this weekend that lasts for years to come.

Come Saturday, this town of 200 or so folks hopes to host many, many more to their picturesque trees and quaint small town.

They’ll hold everything in the blocks that surround the park and the train caboose that help highlight Register. Mayor Pro Tem Tonya Boyd says they’ve been throwing around the idea of a festival for a few years, and decided to launch one.

She says they decided to name it for the pecan trees that fill the neighborhoods that make up Register. She says the response to an inaugural event has been surprising.

“It’s been wonderful and unexpected. We didn’t expect to get this much support. But we’re excited about it and looking forward to seeing all the vendors and food trucks come out,” Boyd said.

She says folks here love to visit neighboring places and explore festivals and hope people will come here to do the same.

All the fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

