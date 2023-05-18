Sky Cams
Six Statesboro High School student-athletes sign NLIs to continue athletic and academic careers

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School held a spring signing ceremony on Wednesday and six Blue Devils put pen to paper.

Tyrell Hughes - Anderson University (football)

Leslie Black - University of Nebraska (football)

Bryan Williams - Lagrange College (football)

Aauijon (AJ) Eason - University of West Florida (football)

Denim Mincey - East Georgia State College (baseball)

Landon Yates - South Georgia State College (baseball)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

