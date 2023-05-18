Six Statesboro High School student-athletes sign NLIs to continue athletic and academic careers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School held a spring signing ceremony on Wednesday and six Blue Devils put pen to paper.
Tyrell Hughes - Anderson University (football)
Leslie Black - University of Nebraska (football)
Bryan Williams - Lagrange College (football)
Aauijon (AJ) Eason - University of West Florida (football)
Denim Mincey - East Georgia State College (baseball)
Landon Yates - South Georgia State College (baseball)
