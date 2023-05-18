Sky Cams
Union Mission helps provide bicycles to those in need

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Union Mission partnered up with 4 the Jewel N U Global to give away bicycles to members of the homeless community who otherwise wouldn’t have a way of getting around.

The president and CEO of the Union Mission says this will help people stay active and healthy, as well as giving them a chance to get to work and back on their feet.

“How do you get to a job? Typically, if your bus doesn’t go somewhere you need to get to, having a bicycle is a big deal. So, we’re very active in making sure bicycles get out there and then we work with others to get the skills they need to be successful,” Michael Traynor said.

Among other community partners out there Thursday, Gen Mobile gave out phones to help with scheduling interviews and CORE provided vaccinations.

