Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Brooklet celebrates the Southeast Bulloch flag football program, team receives 2023 state title rings

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southeast Bulloch flag football team received their 2023 state championship rings on Thursday night.

The gathering inside of the SEBHS gymnasium was also a celebration of being considered the first dynasty in GHSA flag football history. The Yellowjackets became the first GHSA flag football program to capture back-to-back state titles, and did so in dominating fashion.

The 2023 title capped off their second straight undefeated season (20-0). In their first two seasons as a program, the Yellowjackets went 39-0 overall and outscored their opponents 973-106.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Reggie Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
One man injured in shooting on E. 33rd St. in Savannah

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Community encourages Pinewood Christian baseball on way to state title matchup
Community encourages Pinewood Christian baseball on way to state title matchup
Community in Brooklet to celebrate flag football state championships
Community in Brooklet to celebrate flag football state championships
Community in Brooklet to celebrate flag football state championships
Community in Brooklet to celebrate flag football state championships