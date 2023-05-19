Brooklet celebrates the Southeast Bulloch flag football program, team receives 2023 state title rings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southeast Bulloch flag football team received their 2023 state championship rings on Thursday night.

The gathering inside of the SEBHS gymnasium was also a celebration of being considered the first dynasty in GHSA flag football history. The Yellowjackets became the first GHSA flag football program to capture back-to-back state titles, and did so in dominating fashion.

The 2023 title capped off their second straight undefeated season (20-0). In their first two seasons as a program, the Yellowjackets went 39-0 overall and outscored their opponents 973-106.

