Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Reggie Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
FILE PHOTO
Houlihan Bridge closed due to safety concerns, GA 25 closed in both directions