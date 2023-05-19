Cyber Security Awareness: Avoid clicking on random links
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the click of a button, you can get be connected with people across the glob or learn more information than your brain can handle.
The internet is a great tool we have, but with great access comes great risks.
Michael Kaplan, from Phase 2 Advantage, joined Morning Break to talk about cyber security and best practices.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.