Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cyber Security Awareness: Avoid clicking on random links

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the click of a button, you can get be connected with people across the glob or learn more information than your brain can handle.

The internet is a great tool we have, but with great access comes great risks.

Michael Kaplan, from Phase 2 Advantage, joined Morning Break to talk about cyber security and best practices.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Reggie Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
One man injured in shooting on E. 33rd St. in Savannah

Latest News

Summer camp returning this summer with Historic Beaufort Foundation
Summer camp returning this summer with Historic Beaufort Foundation
Summer camp returning this summer with Historic Beaufort Foundation
Summer camp returning this summer with Historic Beaufort Foundation
Youngest monster truck driving competing in Jesup
Youngest monster truck driving competing in Jesup
Rescue Me Friday: Trella, Varina, Olena & Keller
Rescue Me Friday: Trella, Varina, Olena & Keller
Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton
Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton