Drying out today, wetter on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After all the rain Thursday, roads will still be damp in spots during the commute this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

We are still seeing a few showers along the Lowcountry coast. Temperatures will be below average again with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The chance of rain is pretty low today with just a slight chance of a brief shower this afternoon.

Saturday looks to be the warmest and the driest day out of the next week! Highs will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Some of us might want them in the afternoon, with heat index values back in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday with the chance for a strong to severe storm or two during the afternoon. Get your outdoor plans done Friday or Saturday!

This unsettled weather pattern continues into next week! Our rain chances will be largely dependent on the potential of a coastal low forming offshore. This generally means cooler highs, in the upper 70s to lower 80s, along with increased afternoon rain chances, especially during the afternoons.

