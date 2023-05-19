Sky Cams
Family fun day held in Effingham Co.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District held a family fun day on Friday.

It’s all to celebrate students and their accomplishments this school year ahead of summer break. They had different games like relay games, tennis and soccer. They also had bouncy houses!

County school officials say the Effingham Rotary even stepped in to help grill for about 800 people.

Parents also got to join in on the fun.

“I think it’s good. It’s good to see the kids out playing, having fun, I like it.”

Remember, the last day of school for the Effingham County School District is Wednesday, May 24.

