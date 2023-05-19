Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A St. Helena Island woman has been arrested and is accused of drowning her child and attempting to drown another.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a home on Sam Doyle Drive at approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was trying to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased. Investigators say that Jamie Bradley-Brun most likely drowned the 6-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, she attempted to drown an 8-year-old child. A plea for help from the 8-year-old woke others in the home who were able to intervene and call 911 for help.

An autopsy to confirm Mackaya’s cause of death is being conducted at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.  The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Special Victim’s Unit-Department of Child Fatalities is working alongside the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Reggie Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
One man injured in shooting on E. 33rd St. in Savannah

Latest News

Kicking off the summer season with the Beach Bum Parade
FILE PHOTO: A previous Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade.
Kicking off the summer season with the Beach Bum Parade
SEB Flag Football Ring Ceremony
Bradley Talbert
One-on-one with the new CEO of Memorial Health