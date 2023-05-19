Sky Cams
Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say

Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after he AirDropped nude photos of himself to strangers, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on May 1 for reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with employees who said Staijeck Helm had come to the complex to apply for an apartment.

While Helm was sitting at the computer filling out the application, the apartment employees said they received two AirDrop notifications that an unknown iPhone was attempting to send them photos.

Curious as to what the contents were, the employees accepted the AirDrop requests and opened the photos. Police said the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with a second photo of his genitals.

Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Tulsa police are reminding the public that as a precaution, iPhone users should adjust their AirDrop settings to only allowing photos to be sent and received from known contacts only.

