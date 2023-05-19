Sky Cams
Man begins walk in Statesboro to remember fallen officers

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel Statesboro’s Veterans’ Memorial Parkway Friday night or Saturday morning, you might see a man with a blue flag walking the highway.

John Long says his annual 50-mile walk is about remembering law officers lost and the families they leave behind.

For the eighth straight year, he’s hoisted a Thin Blue Line flag and taken his campaign to the road. He’ll walk laps around Statesboro’s bypass to a total of 50 miles.

He says law enforcement officers are often taken for granted or even disliked. He hopes people who see him walking over the next 20 hours or so will think about the men and women who wear a badge and protect their community.

“First of all, we’re doing it in honor of the 14 law enforcement officers that gave their lives last year in the state of Georgia not to mention all of those all across the country. Second, we’re doing this for the families of those officers to show that we really truly care,” Long said.

After the 50 miles, he’ll help lead a Police Memorial Week service around noon at Connection Church.

