Mother arrested 4 years after newborn found abandoned in bag in Forsyth Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After four years, Forsyth County officials announced a major breakthrough in a case involving a newborn abandoned just hours after birth.

In June 2019, deputies found the baby in a plastic bag along a wooded strip of land near Daves Creek Road in Cumming. The bag with “Baby India” inside had been dumped on top of a pile of leaves and sticks.

During a news conference held Friday, Forsyth County officials announced that they were able to identify the child’s biological father through advanced DNA testing -- which then led to the arrest of her mother, 40-year-old Karima Jiwani.

With heavy emotion, Sheriff Ron Freeman described the discovery of Baby India four years ago as “divine intervention.”

“If you looked at everything that happened for this little girl to survive.” Sheriff Freeman said. “For alert people to hear a sound in the woods that they thought was a wild animal. For two teenage girls who couldn’t let it go because they thought it sounded like a baby crying. To a dad that convinced to go out in the middle of the night to check on a weird sound in the middle of the woods...”

Investigators believe Jiwani gave birth to “Baby India” inside of a vehicle, then drove “for a significant period of time” on the night of June 6, 2019. At some point, she allegedly wrapped the newborn in a plastic bag and dumped her in a wooded area.

“It’s truly one of the saddest things I have ever seen,” Freeman said, adding that he believes Jiwani went “to extremes” to conceal her pregnancy.

“You really get it if you’re a parent,” he said. This innocent baby girl who needed everything... got put in a bag and left as a bag of trash to die. I’ll be very blunt, every one of us behind here said ‘we wanted this one.’ We wanted this resolved and we wanted to find the person responsible.”

Jiwani faces criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, and reckless abandonment charges in connection to the 2019 incident. She is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

At this time, investigators do not believe the child’s biological father had knowledge of the birth or the abandonment.

When asked about Baby India, whose real name is being concealed to protect her identity, Sheriff Freeman described the young girl as “happy and healthy.”

Jiwani is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Saturday morning.

Under Georgia’s Safe Haven law, a mother can drop off their newborn up to 30 days after giving birth to a hospital, fire station or police department without criminal penalty. According to a 2020 National Institute of Health report, at least 4,100 children were safely surrendered nationwide since 1999.

If you have questions or are considering abandoning a newborn, you can call or text the National Safe Haven Alliance at 1-888-510-BABY (2229).

