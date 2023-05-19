One-on-one with the new CEO of Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health one of the largest employers in our area and now, they have a new leader.

From filling open positions to reducing wait times. New CEO Bradley Talbert says he’s got plans.

Plans that could impact tens-of-thousands of patients every year.

Talbert says his vision for Memorial Health is clear.

“I want to continue to lead with quality. That - to me - is at the tip of the spear of everything that we do,” said Talbert.

Talbert started his career in Statesboro before leading two other hospitals in our region.

Now, he’s back.

This time, guiding one of the largest organizations in coastal Georgia with 4,000 employees, and tens-of-thousand patients of yearly.

“I’m coming home! It’s great to be back in this area.”

Talbert faces several challenges from staffing, to wait times.

He hopes to hire more nurses by bumping pay, offering training incentives and improving morale.

Then, there’s the issue of ambulance wait times... a nationwide problem.

Talbert says, they have a solution.

They’ve requested a ‘Certificate of Need’ from the Department of Health to build two free-standing ER centers - in Pooler and Richmond Hill - to expand care, and free-up ambulances.

But that plan - hit a major roadblock.

“These facilities would have been out of the ground and probably close to being open by now if the applications had been contested once they were approved by other health systems in our community,” said Talbert.

Talbert says the delays are out of their control.

So, he’s focusing on what he can control.

“I look forward to getting to know everyone over the coming weeks and months, and continuing to provide great leadership to them and support them so we can provide the best care for our region possible.”

Memorial Health serves patients across 35 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

