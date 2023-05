PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Registration for summer sports camps in Port Wentworth is now open.

The sports include basketball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics and more. It’s for kids ages 6 up to 12.

Most camps cost $35 for Port Wentworth residents or $65 for non-residents.

Most camps start next month, but you’ll need to sign up now.

