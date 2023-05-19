Sky Cams
Remembering a fallen Bulloch County deputy

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies and loved ones gathered Friday to remember Sgt. Wilbur Berry on the anniversary of his death 22 years ago.

He was shot and killed trying to arrest a suspect.

Veteran deputies described Berry as a peaceful mentor to tried to help people even when they were at odds with the law.

“99.99 percent of the time, Wilbur could talk to them, talk them into the patrol car or talk them into calming down,” Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said.

Family members released balloons in his memory.

Sheriff’s office uniforms and vehicles all carry the number 8 which was Berry’s badge number.

