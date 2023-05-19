Sky Cams
Splash in the Boro staff ready to open

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s iconic attraction is gearing up to welcome the unofficial start to summer.

As they prepare to open Splash in the Boro for the season, staff members say they’re as excited as the visitors who come week after week, year after year.

They open the gates Saturday morning and anticipate a capacity crowd just like always.

The county recreation department has been preparing since March for the opening. They say they’re ready to open.

“We are excited, especially since we’ve been getting calls ‘are y’all open? are y’all open?’ Now we can say yes. We just hope everyone will come out and have fun,” said Jada Jackson, with Splash in the Boro.

Last summer, they saw more than 140,000 visitors. After almost twenty years, it’s become a regional attraction.

“We have people come from South Carolina. We’ve had people come from Virginia to come down for the water park. So, we get a big turnout,” Jackson said.

This year, they’re adding more cabanas for families to rent for added privacy. They’ve added some extra concessions, and even a way to order from the main stand from your phone to reduce your time in line.

Jackson says they hope the additions make guests more comfortable and eager to come back over and over.

They’ll open for the weekend, then reopen next Saturday and be open seven days a week through the summer.

