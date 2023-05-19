Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

State offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day holiday weekend

Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your...
Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your boating activities over the Memorial Day weekend are safe.(SCDNR)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free safety inspections for boaters during the Memorial Day weekend.

The inspections are scheduled at boat landings statewide.

The Memorial Day holiday kicks off summer boating season in the state and is named one of the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, according to a release from SCDNR.

Boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick, thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed.

Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be able to answer questions and provide boaters with safety tips on staying safe on the water.

All inspections are from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

May 27:

  • Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell
  • Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway
  • Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood
  • Horry County: Little River Landing
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie

May 28:

  • Beaufort County: Broad River Landing
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion
  • Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree
  • McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond
  • Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee

Memorial Day:

  • Anderson County: Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell
  • Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or click here to visit the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Reggie Loper
Effingham Co. commissioner charged with child molestation
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
City of Savannah
Chatham Co. ranks 4th in state for human trafficking, Tharros Place teaching parents signs to look for
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Houlihan Bridge, GA 25 reopened
Man begins walk in Statesboro to remember fallen officers
THE News at 5
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Mother arrested 4 years after newborn found abandoned in bag in Forsyth Co.