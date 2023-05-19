Stroke survivor sharing story for Stroke Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month. That’s why area hospitals and medical professionals are reminding people about the warning signs.

They are also reminding people that strokes don’t just affect the elderly. They can happen at any age, even in your 20s.

Lucas De Affonseca was only 28 years old when he suffered a stroke. While vacationing on Hilton Head Island he suddenly had a very bad headache.

He decided to go to the hospital and on the way the left side of his body gave out. Lucas was flown to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for emergency brain surgery.

“That put me in a comma for a month to see if I can make it out. They said that I found out after the fact that I only had a three-percent chance of surviving that. It took me awhile to feel like oh my god I’m so happy that I’m alive because the stroke took so much from me early on. But you’re right, I’m blessed now, blessed now to be alive today,” De Affonseca said.

Doctors say recognizing stroke symptoms can be the difference between life and death.

