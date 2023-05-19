Sky Cams
Youngest monster truck driving competing in Jesup

By Michaela Romero
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Monster Truck Spring Nationals Show is happening this weekend and one rider is making history!

Faith Freed, also known as T-Bone, is the world’s youngest monster truck driver and she is competing this weekend in Jesup.

Her interest in the sport started with her dad, who is a monster truck veteran and has been in the sport for 29 years.

