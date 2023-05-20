Sky Cams
2 separate homes destroyed by cooking fires in Lowcountry

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two separate homes were destroyed by fire in the Lowcountry.

According to the Bluffton Town Ship Fiore District, both fires were a result of cooking incidents.

Officials responded to the first incident just before 9 a.m. Friday in the Woodbridge subdivision in Bluffton. When crews arrived, smokes and flames were seen coming from the kitchen and attic space. Residents of the home and their pets evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened just before 9 p.m. Friday on Cherry Point Road in Okatie. Officials say when crews arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed.

Two separate homes destroyed by cooking fires in the Lowcountry Friday.
Two separate homes destroyed by cooking fires in the Lowcountry Friday.(Source: Bluffton Township Fire District)

Firefighters located the male resident near the front of the home and he was transported to a local hospital with serious injures.

Officials determined both fires were caused by unattended food cooking on the stove.

