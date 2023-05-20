All American Football Camp returns to Hilton Head Island with star-studded coaching staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the nation’s biggest and best youth football camps returned to Hilton Head Island High School this weekend.

The All American Football Camp is known to always have a top-notch group of camp coaches and this year was no different. Over 17 NFL and college football standouts shared wisdom and knowledge of the game with over 200 youth football players.

A star-studded group of over 17 NFL and college players are getting ready to kick off the 2023 All American Football Camp at HHIHS. pic.twitter.com/moZenwSbo9 — Chad Maxwell (@ChadMaxwellTV) May 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.