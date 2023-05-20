Sky Cams
All American Football Camp returns to Hilton Head Island with star-studded coaching staff

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the nation’s biggest and best youth football camps returned to Hilton Head Island High School this weekend.

The All American Football Camp is known to always have a top-notch group of camp coaches and this year was no different. Over 17 NFL and college football standouts shared wisdom and knowledge of the game with over 200 youth football players.

