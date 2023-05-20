Glynn Co. Police investigating fatal shooting on St. Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a fatal early morning shooting on St. Simons Island.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza on St. Simons Island.

When they arrived, police found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Lifesaving measures were attempted, however, the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is being transported to the GBI lab in Pooler, where an autopsy will be conducted.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Glynn County police Department.

