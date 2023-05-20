Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
FILE PHOTO: A previous Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade.
Kicking off the summer season with the Beach Bum Parade
FILE PHOTO - Medical College of Georgia
Savannah hospital leader hopeful new Medical College of Georgia campus helps state’s physician shortage

Latest News

Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a...
Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit
Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your...
State offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day holiday weekend
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely