TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this month, WTOC Investigates introduced you to a man who was in a dire financial situation after he says a TitleMax agent misled him... leaving him with a loan, he feared he’d never be able to pay-off.

Now, Rodney Paylor has some news to share.

“I’m smiling because I received my title last Tuesday in the mail from the Georgia DMV, per TitleMax...they got my mileage wrong, but other than that, I’m ecstatic!”

TitleMax... the giant title-lender, founded right here in Savannah was recently again fined millions of dollars, for deceptive sales practices and high-interest rates.

Paylor came to us after losing thousands of dollars... his family... and on the brink, of losing his car.

We contacted TitleMax, with questions about Paylor’s agreement which had him paying a more than 150% annual percentage rate, or APR.

The next day, he says TitleMax called and offered him his title back.

“Shoutout to you and your whole team for believing in what I was going through, and not stopping until you made a difference in it,” said Paylor.

Paylor has some advice: learn from his mistake and avoid title lenders.

“If it’s that bad, sell your car. If you have a title and it’s that bad, first step is sell your car. Because then, at least you can sell your car and work with the money you have remaining,” said Paylor.

