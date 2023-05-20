Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest
FILE PHOTO: A previous Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade.
Kicking off the summer season with the Beach Bum Parade
FILE PHOTO - Medical College of Georgia
Savannah hospital leader hopeful new Medical College of Georgia campus helps state’s physician shortage

Latest News

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma
A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a...
Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit