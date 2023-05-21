Sky Cams
Bethesda Academy hosts graduation ceremony

The graduating class has eight seniors.
The graduating class has eight seniors.
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday was graduation day for seniors who are a part of one of the smallest classes in our area.

The Bethesda Academy hosted a ceremony for its class of eight graduating seniors.

The ceremony started in the school’s chapel and was followed by a reflection walk around the campus.

The school’s president says she’s proud of the student’s accomplishments.

“The eight seniors have been admitted to 30 different colleges and universities, seven are going to go to college and one is going to start in the career field in what he’s doing so we’re very excited about their opportunity,” said Bethesda Academy President Mike Hughes.

The Bethesda Academy is a 6th through 12th grade private school for boys with a total enrollment of about 90 students.

This is one of the first graduations in our area, with Savannah Chatham County Public Schools set to have their ceremonies this week.

