Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 05-21-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some breaks in the clouds after rounds of rain this morning and this afternoon. It’s 82° in Claxton vs 74° in Statesboro where the clouds are little thicker. A cold front has made its way through half of Georgia and South Carolina and will continue to slowly push southward before stalling most likely just south of Jesup. We’ll keep a 30% chance of showers and storms north of I-16 and a 50% chance south of I-16 in the forecast for the rest of the afternoon. After sunset and overnight should be mostly calm and dry.

Daybreak Monday mostly cloudy if not overcast with middle 60s from the beaches to Bluffton to Baxley. Rounds of rain likely on Monday with some showers possible for the morning commute but more likely early afternoon and the evening commute-50%. Highs will struggle to reach 80°. It’ll be a bit drier in the Lowcountry farther away from the front.

Tuesday: cloudiness continues with wake-up temps in the middle 60s with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures near 75°. Bluffton and Beaufort and Hampton may reach 80° with a little more sunshine.

High pressure builds in from the north on Wednesday and rain chances back off but it’ll be breezy with 15-20mph NE winds gusting up to 25mph and still highs in the mid to upper 70s.

As we head into the Memorial Day Holiday, we’ll progressively warm to the low to middle 80s in the afternoon with some reaching 90° by Sunday afternoon. Rainstorm chances will be afternoon sea breeze variety.

The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of storms northeast of the Bahamas; at this point in time, it has a 10% chance of development in the next two to seven days.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.