Overcoming by Faith Church hosts family fun day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain didn’t stop one Savannah church from hosting a family fun day complete with carnival rides and all Sunday.

Overcoming by Faith, a Savannah based church and ministry group, held the gathering for people of all ages.

Kids, as well as their parents and even grandparents attended the event which had carnival rides, food trucks, music, and more.

Christina Temple, the Director of Youth education for the church, says that the event is a fun time for everyone but one of the most important parts, is also that it’s safe for kids and teens.

”One of the things that I value is to know that you can have fun and enjoy it in a safe environment. It doesn’t have to be dangerous or anything like that. So because we know that to be something that’s true, we want to be able to be just that for them. I know for me growing up, it was important for me to be able to go out places and have fun with my friends and not worry about it being a dangerous environment. So that’s one of the things we value here and we’re very intentional with it,” Christina Temple said.

There were also kickball and basketball games for everyone to play in, as well.

Temple says that everyone is welcome at Overcoming by Faith.

