Richmond Hill car show benefits area single moms


Motors for Moms is a charity car show that raises money for single mothers in the area.(Tyler Manion)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Motors for Moms is a charity car show that raises money for single mothers in the area.

It was hosted by Shelter from the Rain Inc., a non-profit that provides household items, baby supplies, mentoring programs, group support and programs to help single moms work toward home ownership.

“We’re really grateful for the cars and the trucks and the motorcycles that do come out and support our event, because like I said, it all really makes a big difference in the lives of our single moms and even our single dads that we have because there are a lot of single dads out there, too, working really hard to make sure their kids have what they need,” said Shelter from the Rain Inc. Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Graham.

Last year, the group raised about $12,000 from the car show.

